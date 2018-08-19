Man killed in Sheffield street stabbing named as detectives arrest two teenagers

A 21-year-old man fatally stabbed in Sheffield earlier this week has now been named, as two teenagers are arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

The tragic murder victim has now been named as Kavan Brissett by police.

Mr Brissett was left seriously injured following an incident in an alleyway just off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe on Tuesday, August 14 just before 6.45pm.

He was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries yesterday morning (Saturday 18 August).

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday afternoon concluded that he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said officers have today arrested two boys, aged 16 and 17, on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

"They currently remain in custody," said DCI Ashmore, adding: "We believe there are people within the community who will be able to help with our enquiries as we piece together exactly what happened and work to identify those involved.

“It’s these people who we need to come forward and speak to us, we need to work together to provide answers for Mr Brissett’s family and bring those responsible to justice.

“The investigation continues to progress.

“We are grateful to everyone who has come forward with information so far but we need people to keep talking to us. No matter how insignificant you think a piece of information may seem, it could in fact prove vital to the investigation."

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempt murder earlier this week remains released under investigation and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob remains on bail.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said Mr Brissett's family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 827 of August 18.