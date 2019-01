The body of a 67-year-old man has been found at a property in Doncaster.

The pensioner’s body was found at a property in Howbeck Drive, Edlington at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 455 of January 4, 2019.