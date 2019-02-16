Man seen smoking drugs while driving in Sheffield found with class B drugs

A man who was reportedly witnessed smoking drugs behind the wheel near a Sheffield supermarket was found with class B drugs by police.

PCSOs were called yesterday to Sainsbury’s on Archer Road in Millhouses to reports of a driver smoking drugs whilst driving, and detained the man until officers arrived.

The man was reportedly seen driving this car while smoking drugs near a Sheffield supermarket.

The vehicle was subsequently searched and class B drugs were found. However, as officers had not witnessed the vehicle being driven, no drug wipes were used.

Police said the man was dealt with for drugs offences and the vehicle returned to its rightful owner.