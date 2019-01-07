Man seriously injured in attack in Doncaster club

Do you know these men?
Do you know these men?

A man suffered serious facial injuries in an attack in a Doncaster club

The 22-year-old was attacked inside CoCo’s on Silver Street in Doncaster town centre at around 1am on Thursday, December 27.

CCTV footage issued by South Yorkshire Police

CCTV footage issued by South Yorkshire Police

CRIME: Burglary treated as a priority by new police team in Sheffield

Detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV images of men they believe may hold vital information.

POLICE: Man found injured on grassland in Rotherham

APPEAL: Car thieves hunted over theft from Sheffield driveway

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/188968/18.