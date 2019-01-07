Man seriously injured in attack in Doncaster club

A man suffered serious facial injuries in an attack in a Doncaster club

The 22-year-old was attacked inside CoCo’s on Silver Street in Doncaster town centre at around 1am on Thursday, December 27.

CCTV footage issued by South Yorkshire Police

Detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV images of men they believe may hold vital information.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/188968/18.