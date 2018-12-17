Man seriously injured in crash on road between Sheffield and Rotherham

A man was seriously injured in a crash on a road between Sheffield and Rotherham.

The 39-year-old was driving a silver Mini Cooper along Sheffield Road, from Tinsley, Sheffield, towards Rotherham when he crashed into a wall close to the Ickles Viaduct.

Sheffield Road, between Tinsley and Rotherham

CRIME: Sheffield gangster jailed over pub stabbing had involvement in shooting which triggered murder

POLICE: Ram raiders drive car into JD Sports in Sheffield

The motorist was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a serious condition.

COURT: Killers locked up for over 53 years in one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court

Witnesses or anyone who saw the car before the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 780 of December 15.