Man seriously injured in New Year’s Day attack outside his Rotherham home

A man was seriously injured in a New Year’s Day attack outside his home in Rotherham.

The 37-year-old was attacked outside a property on The Wellway, Sunnyside, at around 11.50am on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.



