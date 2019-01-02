Man seriously injured in New Year’s Day pub attack in Sheffield

A man was seriously injured in a New Year’s Day attack in a pub in Sheffield.

The 35-year-old was assaulted in The Friendship on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, at around 1.10am yesterday.

The Friendship pub in Stocksbridge

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition today.

A police investigation has been launched and witnesses are urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 131 of January 1.