Man 'stabbed in head and neck' inside busy Sheffield casino

A man was reportedly stabbed in the head and neck inside a busy Sheffield casino.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the alleged incident at the Genting Club in Charles Street on Saturday, May 5, at 11.45pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Detectives are investigating after a man was injured at a Sheffield casino over the weekend.

"Emergency services were called to the Genting Club, Charles Street, at around 11.45pm on Saturday 5 May, following reports that a man had sustained stab wounds to his head and neck while inside the premise.

"The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries were initially thought to be life threatening. Once at hospital his injuries were assessed as serious. He has since been discharged.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved and anyone who has any information, or who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1408 of Saturday 5 May."