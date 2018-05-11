Man stabbed in neck on South Yorkshire street

A man has been stabbed in the neck on a South Yorkshire street.

The 36-year-old victim was allegedly attacked in Summer Road, Eastwood in Rotherham, before staggering into nearby Cranworth Road.

He was taken to hospital and police described his condition today as 'serious but stable'.

A 44-year-old Rotherham man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 9, at 7.40pm and police are appealing for witnesses.

A force spokesperson said: "Anyone who saw the attack or can offer information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 943 of 9 May."