Man still seriously ill after attack in Barnsley

A man is still seriously ill in hospital after an attack in Barnsley.
The 28-year-old was found seriously injured in an alleyway off Coniston Road, Oakwell, just after 6pm on Tuesday, October 16.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains.
A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the weekend has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.