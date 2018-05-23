Man sustains head injury in attack near Sheffield KFC

A man sustained a serious head injury in an attack outside a KFC restaurant in Sheffield.
The 50-year-old man was walking down City Road close to the food outlet when he was reportedly assaulted on Tuesday, May 8, at 1.45pm.
Police investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
PC Thomas Hollands, who is leading the investigation, said: “City Road will have been busy with pedestrians and traffic around the time of the incident and I would urge anyone with any information to please report it.
“I understand this may cause concern among the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance that we are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry .”
Contact police with information on 101, quoting incident number 523 of May 8.