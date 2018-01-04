Man to stand trial accused of murdering man on Sheffield street

A 21-year-old man is due to stand trial next month for the murder of a man stabbed to death on a Sheffield street, after he entered a plea of not guilty.

Khalid Mokadeh, 21, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today charged with the murder of 31-year-old Sami Al-Sarsoori who suffered fatal stab wounds during an attack carried out on Wensley Street, Firth Park just after midnight on Sunday, September 10 last year.

Mokadeh, of The Oval, Firth Park has also been charged with wounding with intent in an offence alleged to have been carried out against Sami's brother, Mohammed Al-Sarsoori, on May 25 last year.

His not guilty pleas were entered at an earlier hearing.

Mokadeh is due to stand trial for both offences on February 5, 2018.

Judge Paul Watson QC remanded him into custody until the trial date.

