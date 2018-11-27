Man wanted by police over burglaries of ‘elderly and vulnerable’ in Barnsley

A man is wanted by the police over a number of burglaries in Barnsley in which the elderly and vulnerable were targeted.
Steven Reynolds, aged 28, is wanted for questioning over ‘multiple distraction burglaries’ in the town.
Detectives believe Reynolds could hold vital information about the offences.
He is of no fixed abode, but is believed to be in the Kendray and Worsbrough areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 999.