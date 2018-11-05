Man wanted over Rotherham burglary

Police are asking for help in tracing a man who is wanted over a burglary in Rotherham.

Jason Holland, age 46, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a house in the Rawmarsh area, which was reported to police in August.

Wanted man Jason Holland

READ MORE: These are the most wanted people in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire

It is understood that overnight between Tuesday August 7 and Wednesday August 8, high-value electrical items, cash and a Range Rover Evoque were stolen from the property.

READ MORE: Couple who jumped in front of train together at Doncaster station had been on three week heroin ‘bender

Holland is around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and is know to frequent the Rotherham area.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he is?

READ MORE: Police seek women after handbag theft in South Yorkshire

Anyone with information to his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for DC 2558 Godfrey in Rotherham CID.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.