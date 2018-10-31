Manchester bombing survivor takes top honour at South Yorkshire awards ceremony 

A brave teenager, who survived the Manchester bombing, has been awarded with a top honour at an awards ceremony in South Yorkshire.

Amelia Thompson, age 13, from Dronfield Woodhouse brought the audience to tears on Thursday October 25, after they heard how she’d struggled to come to terms with the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande gig on May 2017.

L-R: Simon Morykin (Hallam FM Home Run presenter), Amelia Thompson (Award winner), Tom Portman (Director of Delivery, Plusnet)

Her passion and dedication to helping others overcome the attack, by joining a network for survivors and even passed on an invite to this year’s Royal Wedding to the grandmother of another victim.

She has also began fundraising to bring one of the Manchester Bee sculptures to Sheffield as a tribute to Kelly Brewster, from Arbourthorne, who was one of the 22 people who tragically lost their lives on that fateful night.

The brave teen was given the honour at the Hallam FM Hero awards, held at The Garrison Hotel in Hillsborough.

Taking the stage to receive her award, Amelia said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed. Being present that night has changed my life forever. This award really isn’t for me, it’s for the 22 people that lost their lives.”

The community awards event, organised by radio station Hallam FM in conjunction with their charity Cash for Kids, rewarded unsung heroes from across South Yorkshire in a night filled with inspirational and heartfelt stories.

They gave thanks to some incredible members of society who have dedicated themselves to supporting others, all nominated by radio listeners.

Awards for best teacher, best young fundraiser, contribution to sport, environmentalist, investing in young people, unsung hero, inspirational family, student of the year and the Hallam Hero Award, which was won by Amelia, were handed out at the 164-year-old hotel, a former military guardhouse.

£2,000 was raised on the night for Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids, a children’s charity helping sick and disadvantaged children across South Yorkshire.

The money raised will help support Mission Christmas, which ensures no children living in poverty in the local area wake up on Christmas Day morning without gifts.

Hallam FM Hero Awards host Simon Morykin said: “It was an incredibly humbling feeling to be asked to present the awards and an absolute pleasure to meet and honour these amazing selfless people who think nothing other than putting someone else first and helping their communities.

Speaking about Amelia’s award, Simon added: “It turns out a fellow guest on the night was also in attendance at the Manchester Arena and was struggling to talk about his experience and opened up to Amelia and her mum about what he’d been through. That really was a lump in the throat moment and that’s exactly what the Hallam Hero Awards is all about, inspiring others.”

Sheffield based communications provider Plusnet, along with The Garrison Hotel, sponsored the awards event.