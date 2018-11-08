Meadowhall Christmas Live 2018: These are the items you’re banned from taking tonight

It’s just a few hours until Meadowhall Christmas Live and it’s safe to say everyone is very excited.

The ‘Ultimate Christmas Party’ will kick off tonight with a star-studded line-up including Rak-Su, HRVY, M.O, Max George, Bang Bang Romeo and Tom Zanetti.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Fans have been advised to get to the event arena as near to 4.30/5pm as possible to avoid the queues which may be large due to the increased security checks and measures.

Thousands of fans are expected to descend on Meadowhall tonight and have been told to expect heightened security checks, including bag searches.

As a result, Meadowhall have issued a list of the items you are banned from taking into the event.

Banned items

- Backpacks, holdalls, luggage, oversized bags and cushions

- Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind including any liquid products which can be consumed

- Umbrellas

- Flammable liquids in any container

Laser pens/pointers

- Video cameras and professional cameras

- Laptop computers, Ipads and Go Pro’s and Drones

- Knives or weapons of any kind

- Illegal drugs or substances

- Alcoholic beverages

- Signs, banners or flags on poles, staffs or selfie sticks

- Animals (except service animals to aid persons with disabilities)

- Air horns, whistles, cowbells or other noise-making distractions

- Projectiles (Frisbees, beach balls, footballs etc)

- Aerosol cans (hairspray, body spray, mace pepper spray etc)

- Fireworks, confetti or glitter bombs or sprays

- Balloons

- Use of wheeled footwear, skateboards

- Food / drinks

- Masks and helmets

- Large studs and chains

A Meadowhall spokesperson said: “We reserve the right to confiscate anything else which we deem to ruin the enjoyment or viewing experience of others.

“Customers with accessible and medical requirements/equipment will be considered on an individual basis but are encouraged to contact Meadowhall in advance for ease of entry.”



