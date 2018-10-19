Memories to be shared at First World War commemoration event in Sheffield

An afternoon of music and memories will be held in a Sheffield suburb to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War next month.

Christ Church Walkley, will hold the event at Owlerton Memorial Hall, Forbes Road, on Saturday, November 10, after it recently bought the building.

Owlerton Memorial Hall.

READ MORE: Car stuck on tracks affects trams in Sheffield

The event will include folk songs from the war, poetry readings as well as stories of Walkley soldiers who served during the conflict.

READ MORE: “Extreme concern” for welfare of missing Doncaster teenager

Anyone who would like to share stories of their relatives should email info@christchurchwalker.co.uk or call 0114 2331658.

READ MORE: Blooming sensible result for Sheffield couple

The event will run from 3pm and admission is free of charge.