Men driving stolen Sheffield car arrested after making a huge blunder in police chase 

A group of Sheffield men were caught by cops after making a fairly obvious navigation error during a police chase.

The men had reportedly stolen a Peugeot from Sheffield yesterday afternoon before driving down to Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police then began chasing the men after a tip-off from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support.

The men were eventually caught after making the simple mistake of turning down a dead end.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said that three men were arrested and the vehicle was recovered.