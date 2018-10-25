Miles is only a custodian of his songs

Miles Hunt of rock band The Wonder Stuff is performing solo to promote a new album of acoustic music that goes back four decades.

His solo album The Custodian is a double CD of 30 songs.

Miles said that the idea came from a conversation with one of his musical heroes.

“I was in New York a few years back and was invited to guest at a Tom Robinson solo show. Tom has long been an inspiration to me and given the opportunity to perform with him... well, let’s just say I couldn’t polish my boots quick enough.

“During our brief rehearsal together on the afternoon of the show, Tom asked me who I felt now owned the songs that I have written over all these years. I answered that whoever the publishing company I signed with probably did, but ultimately, I did.

“Tom was quick to correct me, pointing out that all of my songs now belonged to my audience. Going on to explain that the songs I have written have been part of the sound track to thousands of people’s live and it is those people that now truly own them.

“He said that my position was now of the custodian, the person whose job it is to see that the songs are treated and performed with the respect the audiences deserve. It was an incredibly important thing to have said to me and something I have not and will not ever forget.”

With this in mind, Miles has rehearsed more than 60 of his best-loved compositions to perform in chronological order on his current tour.

“There are a couple of songs from the back catalogue that I just couldn’t bring myself to sing again. Either a lazy or nonsense lyric, or just a rotten set of chords.

“When you’ve been at it as long as I have I don’t think anyone could expect a 100% strike rate. But really there are only two or three songs I would prefer no to revisit.”

He is also reading excerpts from his books, The Wonder Stuff Diaries, at The Greystones on Saturday (October 27).