Missing Doncaster teenager found safe and well

A Doncaster teenager who went missing for a few days has been found safe and well.

Miah White, aged 17, was last seen in Rossington on Saturday, May 26, at about 3pm and concern was growing for her welfare.

But South Yorkshire Police said this morning that she has now been located safe and well.

