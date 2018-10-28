Missing Rotherham man spotted in Swinton

Police believe a diabetic Rotherham man, who went missing from hospital two days ago, may be in the Swinton area after he was sighted yesterday.

Douglas Hall, age 43, went missing from Wathwood Hospital in Wath at around 2:10pm on Friday October 26.

Concern is growing for Douglas, who answers to the name ‘Dougie’, as he is diabetic and needs daily medication.

He was spotted in Swinton on Saturday October 27, wearing blue jeans, blue Nike Air trainers and a blue Lacoste top or Jacket.

Police believe he may still be in the Swinton area or heading towards Newark.

Dougie also has several allergies that mean he must carry an epi-pen at all times, which he currently does not have with him.

Officers also believe he may have links to Neward, Hull and Leicestershire.

Anyone who sees Douglas is asked not to approach him, but to instead call 101 quoting incident number 454 of October 2015.

