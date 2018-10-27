Missing Sheffield man found 

A man who went missing from Sheffield has been found.

Bradley Burnell, age 23, was reported missing on Thursday evening, after last being seen in the Nether Edge area.

However, South Yorkshire police have announced today that he has now been found.

Officers thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal to find Bradley.

