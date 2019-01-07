Missing Sheffield man found safe

A Sheffield man reported missing from home over the weekend has been found safe.

Gary Barker, aged 54, was reported missing after leaving his home with an unknown friend at 3am on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police revealed today that he was found in the Shiregreen area at around 10.30pm yesterday.

