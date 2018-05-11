Missing South Yorkshire man found safe and well

A man who went missing after leaving a hospital has been found safe and well.

Police issued an appeal for the whereabouts of Paul Parkin, aged 49, after he was last seen leaving Rotherham General Hospital at 3.10pm yesterday.

But a force spokesperson confirmed today that he has now been found 'safe and well'.

