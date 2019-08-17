Missing South Yorkshire teen found 'safe and well'
A 12-year-old girl from Doncaster, Alyssia McKena has been found safe and well, less than 24 hours after she was reported missing.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 13:39
In a tweet posted on Saturday at 1.05pm, South Yorkshire Police said: "Alyssia Mckena has been found safe and well. Thank you for sharing our appeal."
It was reported earlier that Alyssia - who is from the Toll Bar area of Doncaster - was seen leaving her home address on foot around 4pm on Friday, August 14.