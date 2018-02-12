MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-
A61 Wakefield Road, Barnsley
A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley
A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth, Barnsley
A633 Rotherham Road, Athersley, Barnsley
A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley, Barnsley
B6132 Laithes Lane, Athersley, Barnsley
B6411 Houghton Road, Thurnscoe, Barnsley
A18 Carr House Road, Doncaster
A18 Tudworth Road, Doncaster
A6023 Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster
A630 High Road, Balby, Doncaster
A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster
A630 Warmsworth Road, Doncaster
A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster
A638 Bawtry Rd, Doncaster
A638 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster
B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington
Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster
Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster
Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster
Thorne Road, Doncaster
Urban Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster
A6022 Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham
A6123 Herringthorpe Valley, Rotherham
A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar, Rotherham
A629 Upper Wortley Rd, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham
A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham
A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham
B6059 Wales Road, Kiveton Park, Rotherham
Fenton Road, Rotherham
Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham
A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield
A61 Chesterfield Road South, Sheffield
A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield
A6101 Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield
A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield
A6102 Middlewood Road, Sheffield
A6135 Chapeltown Rd, Ecclesfield, Sheffield
A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield
A621 Baslow Road, Sheffield
A638 York Road, Doncaster
B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield
B6082 Carlisle Street, Sheffield
B6200 Handsworth Road, Sheffield
B6546 Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield
Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield
Normanton Hill, Sheffield
Shirecliffe Rd / Cooks Wood Rd, Sheffield
Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield