MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-
A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley
A61 Wakefield Road, Barnsley
A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley
A629 Halifax Road, Wortley, Barnsley
A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley, Barnsley
B6096 Station Road, Wombwell, Barnsley
B6132 Laithes Lane, Athersley, Barnsley
Pogmoor Road, Barnsley
A6023 Mexborough Relief Road, Doncaster
A614 Hight Street, Austerfield
A630 Warmsworth Road, Doncaster
A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster
A638 York Road, Doncaster
B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington
Broadway, Dunscroft
West End Lane, Rossington, Doncaster
A629 Wortley Road, Rotherham
A631 Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham
A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham
A631 East Bawtry Road, Rotherham
A633 Sandygate, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham
B6097 Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham
B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby
Fenton Road, Rotherham
A57 Sheffield Parkway
A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield
A61 Chesterfield Road South, Sheffield
A61 Halifax Road, Sheffield
A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield
A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield
A6102 Middlewood Road, Sheffield
A6135 Ecclesfield Road, Sheffield
A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield
A6135 Station Road / White Lane, Sheffield
A621 Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield
A621 Baslow Road, Sheffield
B6065 Richmond Road, Sheffield
B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield
B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield
B6200 Retford Road, Sheffield
B6546 Hallwood Road, Sheffield
Herries Drive / Longley Lane, Sheffield
Normanton Hill, Sheffield
Shirecliffe Rd / Cooks Wood, Sheffield
Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield