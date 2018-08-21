More teachers back call for fairer funding in Sheffield schools

More teachers have added their support to the campaign for fairer funding for schools in Sheffield.

Staff at Talbot School, in Norton Lees, have joined almost 8,000 people in signing the online petition calling on the Government to redress to the funding situation in the city.

It comes after headteachers warned of mass redundancies, shorter school weeks and bigger class sizes because of budget pressures.

The Government’s new national funding formula - aimed at redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas - helps the situation, but Sheffield does not get a fair deal quickly enough and headteachers are struggling to balance the books.

