More than 900 Sheffield properties hit by power cut

More than 900 homes and businesses across part of Sheffield have been hit by a power cut this morning.

The outage affected about 510 properties in the Bramall Lane area of Highfield, 380 in Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, and about 20 in Callow Road, Meersbrook.

The power cut was reported between 4.30am and 6.30am. Staff from the Northern Powergrid have been working on site to fix the problem and said the power should now be restored to the majority of premises.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Our engineers worked hard to restore your electricity and you should now be back on supply.

"If you are still without power or are experiencing problems with your electricity supply, please try resetting your trip switches or contact us on 105 for help. Thanks for your patience and understanding."