MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire men on the run for violence, drugs and firearms offences

Two murderers are on the run over killings in Sheffield this year, but a number of other criminals and suspects are also wanted by detectives for a range of offences.

Detectives have not yet charged anyone over the murders of Kavan Brissett and Fahim Hersi, who were both stabbed to death in Sheffield this year.

They want to trace Ahmed Farrah over the murder of 21-year-old Kavan, who was knifed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, in August.

Farrah, 29, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, is believed to hold vital information about the killing.

Detectives claim that Farrah knows he is wanted for questioning but is deliberately evading arrest.

They have warned that anyone shielding him faces prosecution.

A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.

Detectives have also not yet charged anyone over the murder of 22-year-old Fahim Hersi, who was stabbed outside Cineworld at the Valley Centertainment complex in Sheffield in September.

Here are the other men on South Yorkshire Police's current ‘most wanted’ list:

MOHAMMED ANWAAR was circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police when he failed to turn up for a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court in October.

The 29-year-old, from Sheffield, was due to stand trial after being charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.

Detectives claim Anwaar ‘is fully aware that he is now wanted by police and that he is potentially facing a stint behind bars’.

ERIC DORRICOTT is wanted by detectives in connection with a serious knife attack last year.

The 31-year-old is believed to hold vital information about an attack in which a teenager was slashed across his face.

A 15-year-old boy was attacked close to the Go Local store in Shoreham Street, Highfield, between 2.10pm and 2.20pm on Saturday, May 13 last year.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy’s injuries ‘have required significant medical treatment’.

Two men, aged 30 and 28-years-old, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain under investigation.

JOHN WILLIAMS, 27, is wanted for questioning over a supermarket burglary in Swallownest, Rotherham, in which cigarettes were stolen in June.

MARK DENCH, 22, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a property in Dalton, Rotherham, in June.

Power tools were taken during the raid.

Dench is around 5ft 10ins tall, with a fair complexion and short, brown hair.

STEVEN REYNOLDS, 38, is wanted over a number of distraction burglaries in Barnsley, where the elderly and vulnerable were targeted.

He is of no fixed abode but is believed to be in the Kendray and Worsbrough areas of Barnsley.

JASON HOLLAND, 46, is wanted over a burglary at a property in Rawmarsh.

Overnight between Tuesday, August 7 and Wednesday, August 8, high-value electrical items, cash and a Range Rover Evoque were stolen from the property.

Holland is around 5ft 9ins tall, slim and has short, brown hair.

RUSSELL NELSON is wanted over an attack in Wheathill Street area of Masbrough, Rotherham.

The 54-year-old, of no fixed abode, is white and around 6ft 3ins tall.

KEVIN KILNER is wanted for failing to appear at court in connection to an assault and two counts of burglary.

Kilner, of no fixed abode, is known to move around the Barnsley area.

DARREN SHAW, 28, from Doncaster, is wanted for a public order offence in which a PCSO was threatened in Stainforth last month.

RICKY LEE BATES, 33, is wanted over a series of shoplifting offences.

He is known to regularly visit Wombwell, Wath and Bolton upon Dearne.

JAMIE WINTER, 24, has not been seen since he failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court over a serious assault.

He is believed to have links to Rotherham and Barnsley, specifically East Herringthorpe, Maltby, Thurcroft, Bramley and Royston.

JAY LAWRENCE, 30, is wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence after being released from prison.

He has connections to the Burngreave, Pitsmoor, Sharrow and Heeley areas of Sheffield and is also known to visit the Ecclesall area of Sheffield as well as Barnsley.

MAWLOOD HUSSEIN, 45, from Doncaster, is wanted over a burglary in the town.

JAMES DIXON, 35, has not been seen since he was recalled to prison.

Dixon, who is also known as Lee Arthur Dixon, is known to regularly visit Sheffield city centre and Firth Park.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has a beard and distinctive neck tattoo.

KYLE WOOD, 18, is wanted over an assault of a 15-year-old boy.

Wood is believed to hold vital information about the attack in Longley, where he lives.

He is also wanted over a number of other offences including theft, breach of a court order and perverting the course of justice.

He has links to Parson Cross.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

