Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Rotherham

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with leg injuries after a hit-and-run in Rotherham.

The biker was involved in a collision at the junction of Fitzwilliam Road and St Johns Road, Eastwood, on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Rotherham

VIDEO: Exclusive: Rape victim boxer watched his attacker “smirk and laugh” in court

The driver of a dark coloured hatchback involved in the smash failed to stop at the scene.

CRIME: Birthday presents stolen from elderly woman’s house in Sheffield

READ MORE: Rotherham sex abuse survivor described as ‘brave and courageous’ in House of Commons

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 660 of December 4.