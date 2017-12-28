Motorcyclist injured in Sheffield taxi crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a taxi in Sheffield on Christmas Eve.

The white Honda and black taxicab crashed in Herries Road at the junction with Wordsworth Avenue, Shirecliffe, at 7.55pm.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, is believed to have been travelling towards Northern General Hospital and ended up in hospital with serious injuries.

A 65-year-old man driving the taxi was not hurt.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Did you see the collision? Were you in the area at the time?

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 245 of 24 December 2017."