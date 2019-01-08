Motorist involved in police chase near Sheffield had taken cocaine, claim police

A motorist involved in a police chase near Sheffield had taken cocaine beforehand, police officers have claimed.

Derbyshire Police said a pursuit was mounted in Killamarsh last night after a motorist stole their partner’s car then made threatening calls to her.

A car was intercepted by the police in Killamarsh last night

The car was tracked down and intercepted and when officers interviewed the driver it was discovered that they had no licence or insurance and had taken cocaine, it is alleged.

Enquiries are ongoing.