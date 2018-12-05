Motorist tested positive for cannabis behind wheel of car in Rotherham

A motorist tested positive for cannabis after being stopped by police while driving around Rotherham.
The man was stopped by officers in Eastwood after a police pursuit and he provided a positive drug test for cannabis.
He was arrested for drug driving as well as driving without insurance and without a licence.
His Ford Focus was seized.