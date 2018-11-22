Motorists warned over illegal parking at scenic Sheffield park amid reports ‘dog walker was nearly hit’ 

Motorists have been warned about illegal parking at a scenic Sheffield park amid reports a dog walker was nearly hit.

Members of the public raised concern over the number of vehicles being parked on Bolehill Recreation Ground in Crookes during football matches at weekends.

Coun Anne Murphy.

A picture showing numerous cars parked on grass at the side of a football pitch and near to the BMX park has been circulating online and there are reports that a dog walker was recently nearly hit by a vehicle.

Sheffield Council has now stepped in and warned the clubs that use the site that there should be no parking there. Officials are now set to take action to restrict vehicle access.

Bolehill Recreation Ground. Picture: Andrew Roe

A number of residents took to Facebook to vent their frustration over the issue.

One resident said: “Yet again football teams turning the Bolehills into a car park.

“This is a park where children, dog walkers etc use the space. Lost count of the times I’ve nearly been clipped by cars speeding up the small lane at the bottom.

“I wouldn’t park a car in these people’s garden so keep your cars off the green space.”

Another posted: “They’ve been reported to the council a few times.

“I know they nearly hit a dog walker and her dog a few weeks ago.”

Crookes and Crosspool councillor Anne Murphy said: “I would ask all users of the Bolehill Recreation Ground to be considerate of others using the grounds.”

In a statement, Sheffield Council said: “There are no parking restrictions to enforce in the area around Bolehills and we believe that some people may be accessing the recreation ground by the side of the BMX track and on to the field.

“Parking should not be taking place within the park itself. The clubs that use the park have been informed that parking is not allowed and we will be taking steps to ensure that access for vehicles is restricted.

“There are plenty of safe places to park for free in this area, although it is a residential area which does mean spaces aren’t always available.

“People should allow plenty of time for their journey and make sure they park safely and responsibly, and not to the inconvenience of other people.”