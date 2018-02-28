Mountain Rescue team comes to aid of stricken walker who dislocated knee on ice in Sheffield park

This was the moment mountain rescue workers came to the aid of a stricken walker after she slipped on ice in a Sheffield park and dislocated her knee.

Volunteers from the Edale Mountain Rescue team were on hand to help out Yorkshire Ambulance Service with the incident at 9.30am this morning in Meersbrook Park.

A team spokesman said: "A lady had dislocated her knee after slipping on ice. After keeping her warm in our Mercedes 4x4 control vehicle we transferred her to the ambulance on its arrival.

"We were quickly then redeployed to help tow an ambulance up a steep icy road nearby with a critically ill patient on board."

The second incident took place in Thorpe House Road, Norton Lees.

Locals had to use spades and shovels to help dig a Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicle out of the snow so the patient could be transported to hospital.