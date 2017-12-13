MP calls for 20mph limit to be installed outside Sheffield primary school

A Sheffield MP has joined a campaign demanding traffic safety measures be installed outside a city school.

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Angela Smith has written to Sheffield Council to ask for a 20mph speed limit put in place around Lound Academy, in Chapeltown.

Pupils at Lound Academy are campaigning for yellow lines to be placed outside their school

She has also asked if more parking restrictions and other safety measures can be put in place.

Pupils launched a petition calling for safety measures last month and made a video demanding action.

Ms Smith said: "Everyone is concerned that if something is not done around the school eventually there is going to be an accident of some sort.

"With the school being on the brow of a hill it makes crossing the road difficult for anyone but especially so for young children.

"I have therefore asked the council to consider putting in place measures that will slow the traffic down and make crossing the road easier for all concerned.”

The petition, which has been signed by almost 800 people, describes the existing situation as an 'accident waiting to happen’, especially with the nearest safe crossings more than a mile apart.

It tells how pedestrians are forced to lean into the road to see past parked cars, and claims several parents and children have already been involved in near misses.

Sheffield Council has been contacted for comment.