Multi-academy trust in Sheffield expands as two city secondary schools join

A Sheffield-based multi-academy trust has expended by joining forces with two city secondary schools.

Stocksbridge High School, in Stocksbridge, and Ecclesfield School, in Ecclesfield, have joined the Minerva Learning Trust.

The trust is based at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, in Handsworth, which was recently rated as outstanding following an inspection from Ofsted.

Headteacher at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Anne Quaile, said: "We welcome Ecclesfield School and Stocksbridge High School to the Minerva Learning Trust and we look forward to working in a partnership for Sheffield children."

The schools in the trust will collaborate to improve the educational attainment of its pupils and provide an opportunity for staff to share teaching practices.

Ecclessfield School, was judged as inadequate and put into special measures by Ofsted in March.

A monitoring visit by inspectors found the school's action plan to address its failing was 'not fit for purpose' and school leaders were not taking effective action towards the removal of special measures.

Headteacher Joel Wirth has since left his position at the school.

Mrs Quaile has become the school's executive headteacher while Richard Walkden is acting headteacher until a permanent replacement is appointed.