Multi-vehicle accident closes M1 near Sheffield

The M1 near Sheffield has been closed after a multi-vehicle collision .

The incident happened shortly after 6pm just north of junction 33 near Catcliffe.

The northbound carriageway of the motorway is currently closed between junction 33 and 34 to allow emergency services to safely manage the scene.

The Highways Agency say traffic officers and police are working hard to get the incident cleared as soon as possible.

Traffic is currently stretching back to the J32 M18 Interchange and past the Poplar Way roundabout on the northbound A630 Sheffield Parkway approach.

More to follow.