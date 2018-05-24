Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

Emergency services have flooded a Sheffield estate this evening amid unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

Several police cars, two ambulance vehicles and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called out to Lowedges at about 8pm.

Officers have sealed off Chesterfield Road South at the junction with Lowedges Road.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also landed in nearby Greenhill Park.

People who live locally have claimed that a teenage male may have been stabbed but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

An eyewitness said: "There are loads of police and ambulances here.

"I have heard that a teenage male has been stabbed and taken away in the air ambulance.

"It's shocking, you don't expect to see this on your doorstep."

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.