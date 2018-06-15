Muslims across Sheffield support St Luke’s Hospice

A fantastic £1,300 has been raised for Sheffield’s St Luke’s Hospice thanks to the efforts of Muslim communities across the city.

Member’s of mosques in Darnall, Nether Edge and Heeley raised the money after members of the St Luke’s team were invited to hold collections there during preparations for religious holiday Eid.

And members of An Nasiha, a group of young Muslims who do good work in Sheffield (pictured), donated a further £100 when they visited the hospice to learn more about the charity’s work.

Hospice Community Fundraising manager, Megan senior, said she was delighted with the mosque’s efforts: “These two events really demonstrated how important the work of St Luke’s is throughout all communities.”