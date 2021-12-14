Sheffielders give their verdict on Omicron plan B measures, another lockdown, and if Boris Johnson should go

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Stowe vaccination centre in central London on December 13, 2021. Johnson warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron, and brought forward a target to give over-18s a booster jab by one month to the end of December.(Photo by JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Those were the questions we put to Sheffield residents this week as new Plan B restrictions come into force to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

The 2019 general election, held just over two years ago, was a landslide for Boris Johnson and the Conservatives, giving them an 80 seat majority in the commons.

Since then, the Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the government and the country, with the latest test being the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Mike Dyson believes that the Plan B measures do not go far enough.

Sheffield people told the Sheffield Telegraph what they thought of the new Plan B measures put in place to slow the spread of Omicron, which include wearing face masks at indoor venues, vaccine passports, and working from home where possible.

Mike Dyson, from High Storrs, said: “There are not enough restrictions. Restaurants and cafes don’t require masks at the moment. I’d like to see people wearing masks until they sit down.

“Lockdown will depend on people. The government doesn’t give you Covid, people do. If people behave reasonably we will get away with it but if not then there might be another lockdown.

“I think Boris should stick around and get the job done. When you start shouting about parties at Downing Street, people should think about the difficult job the government have faced and cut them some slack. I wouldn’t like to see any other leaders in power.”

Talal Almatar says that lockdown has been very difficult, especially for families.

Sarah Edmunds and Andy Hamilton, from Nether Edge, said: “Plan B is fine, it’s not a great sacrifice. We have given up trying to predict what will happen in the future.

“We can’t bear Boris Johnson, we wish he would go. He’s a hypocrite and we don’t trust him. He has got away with a lot. It will be difficult to convince people to follow new rules after this Christmas party scandal. We would hope Keir Starmer would do a better job, he is more honest.”

Talal Almatar, from the S8 area of Sheffield, said: “I think plan B is enough for now. As long as the number of cases for Omicron are not that high there is no need for any more restrictions. After the holidays maybe the number will get higher.

“Hopefully we will not have another lockdown, it is difficult especially for families with kids. Hopefully the parks and playgrounds would at least stay open.”