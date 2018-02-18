New bid to stage up to four nights of live music in Sheffield park raises hopes of Arctic Monkeys homecoming

An application has been submitted to stage up to four nights of live music at Hillsborough Park in September this year - fuelling speculation Arctic Monkeys are to play a string of homecoming dates.

SJM Concerts - a major promoter that has put on past tours by the Sheffield quartet - has lodged a licensing application with the city council to stage events in the park 'for a maximum of four dates during the month of September, during the hours 4pm and 10.30pm'.

Notices have been displayed at the site that say SJM intends to present 'live and recorded music', and to sell alcohol. The council is inviting comments on the application by March 14.

The Tramlines festival has relocated to Hillsborough Park for its 10th edition this year, doubling its capacity to 40,000 people - but it is taking place over three days in July, and its headliners Noel Gallagher, Stereophonics and Craig David have already been confirmed, with tickets selling quickly.

Arctic Monkeys, who formed in High Green, have named several dates for 2018 including the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow and Primavera Sound in Spain, and are understood to be preparing a new studio album, their sixth, for release soon. The group has been on hiatus since 2014.