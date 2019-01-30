New degree launched to meet demand for artisan food

The artisan food movement is growing at a pace as more and and more people are seeking out food with provenance and quality. It’s very evident in Sheffield alone where several of our former students are now running successful business from Sheffield Cheesemasters to the Forge Bakehouse and the wonderful Sheffield Food Festival goes from strength to strength.

It’s been 10 years since our founder Alison Swan Parente decided to establish The School of Artisan Food – on the Welbeck estate - after she realised that there was a lack of skilled artisan bakers.

Talking to cheesemakers and butchers who were also struggling to find skilled people, it was evident there was a need to provide education and training in the ‘lost skills’ of artisan food production.

The School opened its doors in 2009, the first place ever dedicated solely to the teaching of traditional breadmaking, cheesemaking and butchery skills.

Now we are delighted to be taking it one step further with the launch of the UK’s first ever artisan food production degree.

We’ve teamed up with Nottingham Trent University to offer the new foundation degree in artisan food production from October 2019.

Students will learn all aspects of artisan bread-baking, cheese-making, butchery, charcuterie and patisserie creation.

Teaching will be split between the university’s Brackenhurst Campus, and our own state-of-the-art facilities here at the School on the Welbeck Estate.

Our first cohort will be starting in October and applications are being accepted up until May 5, 2019. We’ve got regular open days for anyone who wants to come and get a taste of what we offer.

We’re confident that this new degree – which can be studied either two years full time, or three years with a placement – will help to meet increasing demand for skilled producers of high-quality and sustainable artisan food.

We will be giving the students all the skills they need to work in the artisan food industry which means both developing practical expertise and also the business side of things from planning an artisan business launch through to specifics such as marketing and finance.

So watch this space. The artisan food revolution is underway!

