New housing estate for derelict site in Sheffield

A new housing estate will be built in Sheffield after councillors approved the plans.

Developers will build 146 houses and 21 apartments on land between Fox Hill Crescent and Fox Hill Avenue.

There were previously maisonettes on the site but these were demolished a number of years ago and the land has remained vacant ever since.

The new development will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses. The semi-detached, detached and terraced houses will be two storeys high.

There were previous plan for 142 houses, 64 apartments and nine bungalows but only 18 of these were ever built. The previous development stalled for a number of reasons, including financial viability, and was a much more contemporary scheme.

In a report, planners say: “This application is very different in both design and layout and is a more traditional highways layout and a more conventional, albeit contemporary interpretation of the traditional pitched roofed dwellings that characterise the area.”

Phase 1 will be 42 homes fronting Midhurst Road and part of Fox Hill Crescent. Phase 2 fronts Fox Hill Crescent and contains a three storey apartment block and a further 48 homes. And the final phase will be 56 houses by the Green Belt boundary. Electrical car charging points will also be provided.