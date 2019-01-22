New Iceland store to open in Sheffield

British supermarket chain Iceland has announced that the company is opening a brand new store at Fox Valley in north Sheffield this spring.

The company is taking a 6,975 sq. ft. unit in between Aldi and Home Bargains at Fox Valley, fit out work will start next month with plans for an April opening. The new Iceland store will create more than 30 jobs in the area.

Iceland is recognised as the UK’s leader in frozen food and operates over 900 stores across the country, together with a multi-award-winning online shopping service. It prides itself on being a convenient and friendly place to do the family’s weekly shop, as well as meet everyone’s daily top-up shopping needs for fresh, chilled, frozen food and groceries

The Fox Valley unit became available following the closure of Poundworld last year - creating an opportunity for Iceland to join the retail line up at the busy north Sheffield shopping centre.

In 2018 Iceland committed to becoming the first major retailer, globally, to eliminate plastic packaging from all of its own label products by the end of 2023, and to remove palm oil as an ingredient from its own label range by the end of 2018.

A spokesperson for Iceland said: “The success of our new concept stores has given us the confidence to consider opening completely new Iceland stores in areas where we were unrepresented – and we are confident that our store at the Fox Valley Shopping Centre will be a fantastic addition to the current mix of retailers available.

“Our award-winning own label product ranges are earning us growing recognition for quality and convenience as well as value, and our new concept store will undoubtedly add to our appeal, attracting many new customers who would never have considered shopping at Iceland before”

Iceland joins a retail line up which includes Next, Boots, Regatta, Sports Direct and the boutique department store Sandersons.

The new store will sit alongside other food and household retailers at Fox Valley including Aldi and Home Bargains as well as Card Factory and one of the centre’s two Costa Coffee shops.

Fox Valley is owned and managed by the Yorkshire based retail property developers Dransfield Properties.

Estates Director James Shepherd, said: “We know from talking to our customers here at Fox Valley that Iceland is going to be a really well received addition to the centre. We look forward to seeing the new store opening here later in the spring.”

To keep up to date with news and events at Fox Valley visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk