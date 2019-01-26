New pictures released of Sheffield ‘Madman’ with gold tooth wanted over brutal murder ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

New pictures have been released of a Sheffield man known as ‘Madman’ who is wanted by police over a murder.

Abdi Ali, aged 28, is wanted for questioning over the killing of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, in July last year.

Ali, who has spent most of his life in Sheffield after moving from Somalia, was living in Cleethorpes when Mr Lyall was killed.

Detectives believe he could hold vital information about the brutal attack, which is believed to have been drugs related.

Previous images of Ali show him bearing a distinctive gold tooth but detectives now believe he may have removed it.

This is after new pictures taken on Saturday, June 30, 2018, were recovered from a mobile phone and clearly show him with a missing front tooth.

These pictures have been shared by Humberside Police as part of a re-appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Becky Dickinson, of the force’s major crime team, said: "These photos corroborate the information we have from our enquiries about Abdi Ali’s appearance.

Shaun Lyall.

"Our search for the main suspect in this murder investigation has taken us countrywide, and we have made extensive enquiries into his background, associates, and lifestyle.

"We know that Abdi Ali is a habitual drug user, and we know he has links with the Somalian communities in Sheffield and London where he has family connections.”

She added: “He also has connections in Lancashire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

"More lines of enquiry have opened up recently which we are pursuing in our continued search for him.

"It is clear to me that someone is helping or hiding Abdi Ali. I want to remind that person or people that in doing so they are too committing a crime.

"I want to appeal to the public not to approach Abdi Ali as he can be a dangerous man when confronted. Call the police first.

"The murder of Shaun Lyall was a heinous crime, and we have been working closely with his family and providing support to them through what has been a very difficult time.

"Any information you may have about Abdi Ali's whereabouts please pass on to us. Even if you think it might not be important, it could be crucial to us in our investigation into Shaun's murder last July."

A £5,000 reward for information has been offered by Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101.