New pictures show how how project will revitalise Tinsley Towers site

New digital pictures have revealed how an ambitious art project to replace Sheffield's iconic Tinsley Towers will also come with a visitor centre and other attractions set to rejuvenate the area.

Plans were revealed earlier this year for the £5.5 million mile-long trail of four cracked, hovering, leaning and knotted red-brick chimneys each stretching up to 100 feet high at the site of the demolished Tinsley cooling towers in a public artwork billed as one of the most ambitious ever conceived.

The leaning towers.

Project leaders Sheffield Council have released new artists' impressions showing how the towers will dominate the skyline but they were also keen to point out that the scheme will also have a much wider scope than just an art installation as there will be a visitors centre, picnic areas and outdoor events space.

The authority released an image of the proposed visitor centre for the first time, which shows a unique red brick design similar to that of the towers.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: "This project has truly transformative opportunities for the area, creating a tourist attraction that will breathe new life into this historic stretch of Sheffield waterway."

The plans have been devised by sculptor Alex Chinneck and are entitled 'Onwards and Upwards'.

The visitor centre.

The 33-year-old said the aim of the commission is to in some way continue the “structural legacy” of the Tinsley Towers, which were seen by millions of motorists using the nearby viaduct every year.

He added: "The original cooling towers were huge and they were real landmarks.

“For a lot of people they represented a symbol of homecoming.”

The four elements comprise a cracked chimney broken into 250 pieces, illuminated from within; a 'hovering' chimney with an upper section that appears to float; two leaning chimneys standing 45 metres apart that bridge the canal; and a curving chimney tied into a knot.

The twisted tower.

Project leaders have bid for £3.8 million from the Government's Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund to get the scheme moving.

If they can't find the millions of pounds needed it is understood the project will still go ahead in a scaled-down format.

The successful funding bids will be announced in March next year.

A completion date has been set for summer 2019, coinciding with the canal's 200th anniversary.