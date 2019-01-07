New radio station offering 70s, 80s and 90s music launches across Yorkshire TODAY

A new national radio brand, Greatest Hits Radio is available in Yorkshire from today.

Offering listeners the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s, the station is set to be a place for discovering an upbeat, authentic, fun and entertaining format where ‘Good Times Sound Like This’.

Mark Goodier

Celebrating music from artists like Blondie, Queen, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac, INXS, Elton John and Michael Jackson - Greatest Hits Radio promises to be for those who are loving life more than ever before.

In Doncaster, listeners have access to local news, traffic and travel information by selecting Greatest Hits Radio South Yorkshire. Grown from Hallam 2, it is the localised version of the national station, which provides the presenters that the audience know and love as well as the same great music.

Listeners in West and East Yorkshire, and North Lincolnshire can also tune in too.

As part of the exciting changes, the station welcomes a new Breakfast show from talented presenter, Rossie who, with over twenty five years of broadcasting experience, joins the station from Liverpool’s Radio City 2. Renowned broadcaster Mark Goodier also joins the weekday line-up, and there are shows from familiar presenters Andy Crane who presents afternoons, Darren Proctor who hosts Drivetime, and Rick Houghton on evenings.

Darren Proctor

New host Mark Goodier said: “Greatest Hits Radio does exactly what the name describes – it’s the destination for those seeking out the most amazing music from across the decades. Kicking off with Bowie Week, I can’t wait to share my passion for some of the greatest artists of our time with listeners. Hope you’ll join us!”

Greatest Hits Radio follows the launch of national brand Hits Radio last year. Targeting an audience of 40-59 year olds, the station complements its younger sister by welcoming an audience who are ageless in attitude.

Greatest Hits Radio weekdays lineup

6am -10am – Rossie

10am – 1pm – Mark Goodier

1pm – 4pm – Andy Crane

4pm – 7pm – Drivetime with Darren Proctor

7pm -10pm – Rick Hougton



Greatest Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio South Yorkshire is available now on DAB digital radio, AM, online and on mobile devices. For more information go to https://planetradio.co.uk/greatest-hits.