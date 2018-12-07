New scheme to help retain teachers in Sheffield schools

Schoolchildren in Sheffield are set to benefit from a new teacher development scheme.

It is hoped the Accelerate programme, which will provide free training and support to teachers in their first five years of their career, will help improve pupil attainment and keep talented staff within the profession.

The scheme will be run by educational charity, Education Development Trust in partnership with the Chartered College of Teaching.

It will start in January and teachers and headteachers across Sheffield are being encouraged to sign up now.

Director of school improvement and director of Hallam Teaching School Alliance, John Coats, said: “We have been keen to be involved with the Accelerate programme right from the start because we know that retention of great teachers is so important to the profession and consequently young people.

“Recruiting and retaining teachers is the simplest and most effective model of school improvement.

“The Accelerate programme gives us the means to support early career teachers work out effective and sustainable working practices and therefore improve teacher retention.”

The programme includes a residential, training events, coaching and online support, tailored to different subject areas and phases.

Regional director UK at the Education Development Trust, Matt Davis, said: “Education Development Trust is delighted to be delivering Accelerate in Sheffield.

“Informed by our extensive programme of educational research, the scheme will help support and motivate teachers at the start of their careers, helping to deliver improvements for school, and most importantly, children across the country.

“I call on more schools across Sheffield to sign up now.”